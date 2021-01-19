New Mexico postpones annual address
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has delayed indefinitely her annual State of the State address amid the dangers and logistical challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett says the speech will not take place at the opening of the Legislature on Tuesday as it traditionally would
Ordinarily, the governor of New Mexico delivers a speech about current events, recent government accomplishments and legislative priorities to a joint session of the House and Senate also attended by Cabinet secretaries and justices of the state Supreme Court.
Vermont, NH hunters take record number of bears in 2020
MONTPELIER, Vt.— Preliminary numbers show that hunters had a record bear season in Vermont and New Hampshire last year, in part because of a surge in the number of hunters brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic, state officials said.
In Vermont, hunters took 914 bears during the early and late bear seasons, with most taken in the early season, the Fish and Wildlife Department said. That beats the record of 750 bears taken in 2019.“It was a poor year for natural bear foods, and we saw a surge in hunter numbers brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and perhaps a corresponding increase in the number of hunters spending more time in the outdoors hunting than in past years,” said Forrest Hammond, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s bear biologist, in a written statement.
