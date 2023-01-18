China’s economic growth falls to 3%, gradually reviving
BEIJING — China’s economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades, last year, under pressure from antivirus controls and a real estate slump. But activity is gradually reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home were lifted. Official data showed the world’s second largest economy grew by 3%, last year. Growth slid to 2.9%, over a year earlier in December, from the previous month’s 3.9%. Retail spending and other indicators improved. But a recovery is expected to be modest. Wary consumers are returning only gradually to shopping malls and restaurants amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
SAN FRANCISCO — A Silicon Valley judge is questioning potential jurors to hear allegations that Elon Musk cheated Tesla investors by claiming in a 2018 tweet that he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private. The tweets fueled a rally in Tesla’s stock price that abruptly ended, a week later, after it became apparent that Musk did not have the funding for a buyout after all. Investors then sued him.
