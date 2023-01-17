Nevada lithium mine gets $700M conditional loan from Energy
RENO, Nev. — The US Department of Energy says it plans to loan $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada. It’s part of a program aimed at building up domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move ups the ante in what’s already a high-stakes battle over President Joe Biden’s energy agenda and conservationists fighting to protect an endangered wildflower found only at the proposed mine site. Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining there, by 2026. The company projects the site halfway between Reno and Las Vegas could produce enough lithium to support production of about 400,000 electric vehicles annually for decades.
Bank of America profits rise from a year ago
NEW YORK — Bank of America says its fourth-quarter profits rose slightly from a year ago, as higher credit costs and potentially bad loans more than offset a sharp rise in interest revenue. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said Friday that it earned a profit of $7.13 billion, or 85 cents a share, better than analysts’ forecast of a profit of roughly 77 cents per share. Like its major competitors, Bank of America saw a sharp rise in interest income, helped by the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates last year to stop inflation. BofA’s interest revenue was roughly $3 billion higher than it was in 2021.
Trump Organization fined
NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s company has been fined $1.6 million as punishment for a scheme in which some of his executives dodged personal income taxes on lavish job perks. The fine imposed, Friday, was the only penalty a judge could impose on the Trump Organization. The company was convicted of 17 tax crimes, including conspiracy and falsifying business records. The amount imposed by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan was equal to double the amount of taxes a small group of executives avoided on benefits including rent-free apartments, luxury cars and private school tuition. Trump himself was not on trial. He denied any knowledge of executives evading taxes illegally.
Winklevoss twins, Genesis target of SEC crypto crackdown
NEW YORK — The Securities and Exchange Commission went after two prominent companies in the crypto community, on Thursday. The agency alleges that Genesis Global Capital and the crypto exchange Gemini were selling unregistered securities through a popular program that was supposed to give high interest payments on crypto deposits.
The SEC’s lawsuit against Gemini, which is run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, and Genesis is part of a broader cryptocurrency crackdown by multiple US government agencies after crypto prices fell sharply last year, exposing mostly retail investors to billions of dollars in losses.
