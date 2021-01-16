Extremists exploit Podcasts
NEW YORK — Major social platforms have been cracking down on the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. But Apple and Google, among others, have left open a major loophole: podcasts. Major tech platforms are still highlighting podcasts that let you tune into the world of the QAnon conspiracy theory and other accounts banned on social media. Such conspiracy theorists have peddled stolen-election fantasies, Coronavirus conspiracies and violent rhetoric. Experts say podcasts play an outsized role in propagating white supremacy. Some podcasters have been banned from Google’s YouTube, but continue to publish on major podcast platforms.
Optimistic banks start moving ‘bad’ loans back to ‘good’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The financial performance of the big US banks has improved from earlier in 2020, when the virus pandemic walloped the global economy. JPMorgan and Wells Fargo saw fourth quarter profits rise; Citigroup’s profit fell in the last quarter of 2020, but increased from the third quarter. The three banks have a more positive, though cautious outlook for the economy, which was reflected in an accounting maneuver each employed that contributed significantly to the their better results.
Trump backers seek online refuges after big tech backlash
WASHINGTON — Online supporters of President Donald Trump are scattering to smaller and more secretive social media platforms. They’re fleeing what they say is unfair treatment by Facebook, Twitter and other big tech firms who have tried to squelch violent threats and misinformation after the deadly siege at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. Experts say those efforts could send some of Trump’s fiercest supporters to the internet’s dark spaces where conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric run rampant. Already, Trump supporters and causes that have been kicked off Facebook and Twitter are gaining an audience on lesser-known sites such as Gab, Telegram and MeWe. Several Trump social media stars banished from the mainstream platforms have launched their own channels on the service, gaining thousands of followers in just days.
