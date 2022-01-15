Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry
NEW YORK — A federal judge has ordered Martin Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits reaped from inflating the price of a lifesaving drug and barred him from the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life. The ruling, Friday, by a federal judge in New York came several weeks after a bench trial in December. The Federal Trade Commission and seven states brought the case in 2020 against the man dubbed “Pharma Bro.” The states are New York, California, Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Shkreli’s lawyer did not immediately comment. Shkreli has defended raising the price of Daraprim as capitalism at work.
Lawsuit: Google, Facebook CEOs colluded in online ad sales
NEW YORK — Newly unredacted documents from a state-led antitrust lawsuit against Google accuse the search giant of colluding with rival Facebook to manipulate online advertising sales. The CEOs of both companies were aware of the deal and signed off on it, the complaint alleges. The original redacted lawsuit, filed in December, accused Google of “anti-competitive conduct” and teaming up with the social networking giant. The unredacted version now offers details on the involvement of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’ in approving the deal. Internally, Google used the code phrase “Jedi Blue” to refer to the 2018 agreement, according to the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.