Instacart, others push incentives to get workers vaccinated
NEW YORK — As vaccinations continue across the US, some companies are offering financial incentives to encourage their workers to get the shots. Grocery delivery service Instacart said Thursday it will provide a $25 stipend to workers who get the shots. Grocery chain Trader Joe’s said it will give workers two hours of pay for each shot they receive. Earlier this week, Dollar General said it would provide four hours’ worth of extra pay to workers who get vaccinated.
Most major US airlines ban guns in luggage for DC flights
DALLAS — Airlines say they are stepping up security on flights to Washington before next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Delta, United, Alaska and American airlines said Thursday they will bar passengers flying to Washington from putting guns in checked bags. Other airlines announced more modest steps. American Airlines will stop serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington area — a policy it imposed temporarily after the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, key lawmakers and the head of the nation’s largest union of flight attendants are asking that anyone arrested in connection with the riot be put on the government’s no-fly list.
Poshmark’s shares soar in debut to public markets
NEW YORK — Shares of Poshmark Inc. have more than doubled in their debut trading in the public markets. It’s a testament to investor enthusiasm for the online marketplace for second-hand goods. The company’s stock soared more than 140% in its first day of trading on Nasdaq.
Petco goes public again as spending on dogs and cats are up
NEW YORK — Petco, the San Diego-based pet store chain, has gone public again, hoping to bank on people’s obsession with their furry friends. Petco’s stock opened at $18 Thursday and rose 63% to close at $29.40. That values the company at more than $6 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.