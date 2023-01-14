JPMorgan 4Q profits rise
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase says its fourth-quarter profits rose 6%, from a year ago, as higher interest rates helped the bank make up for a slowdown in deal-making in its investment bank. The bank also set aside more than $2 billion to cover potential bad loans and charge-offs in preparation for a possible recession.
JPMorgan said, Friday, that it earned $3.57 a share, much better than the $3.08 a share that analysts were expecting. The biggest driver of JPMorgan’s profits this quarter was higher interest rates. The bank set aside more money to cover potential bad loans and is calling for a “mild” recession, this year.
Apple announces pay cut for CEO
Apple CEO Tim Cook will take a more than 40% pay cut, this year, from a year earlier as the company adjusts how it calculates his compensation partly based on a recommendation from Cook himself.
Apple Inc. said in a regulatory filing, late Thursday, that Cook’s target total compensation is $49 million, for 2023, with a $3 million salary, $6 million cash incentive and $40 million in equity awards.
Last March the Cupertino, California, company conducted an advisory shareholder vote on executive pay with 6.21 billion shares voting in favor of the executive pay package and 3.44 billion against. There were also abstentions and broker non-votes.
