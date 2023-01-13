Bank to pay $31M settlement
NEW YORK — The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank, on Thursday, of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history. City National is the latest bank in the last several years to be found systematically avoiding lending to racial and ethnic minorities. The Biden administration has set up its own task force to combat the practice.
The Justice Department says that between 2017 and 2020, City National avoided marketing and underwriting mortgages in majority Black and Latino neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. Other banks that operated in these neighborhoods received six times the number of mortgage applications than City National did.
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax season
WASHINGTON — The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season, is Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns. The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported that the IRS watchdog is seeing “a light at the end of the tunnel” of the IRS’ customer service struggles, thanks to the hiring of thousands of new workers and tens of billions of dollars in new funding provided to the IRS in the Democrats’ climate and health law.
