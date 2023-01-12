TikTok boss meets European officials
LONDON — TikTok’s CEO has met with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings, Tuesday, in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four officials from the EU’s executive Commission discussed concerns ranging from child safety to investigations into user data flowing to China.
TikTok’s director of public policy and government relations tweeted that “online safety & building trust is our number one priority.”
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The Outdoor Retailer trade show is back in Salt Lake City, this week, after a four-year run in Denver. But missing at the massive expo are industry giants boycotting the show over Utah’s stance on public land issues. Companies including Patagonia, REI, and The North Face are boycotting the show based on the same concerns that forced the show to leave Utah, in 2018, after decades in the state: That Utah doesn’t deserve to reap the economic benefits from the show because of Republican politicians’ opposition to conservation efforts to protect national monuments and public lands.
But show organizer Emerald X said the four-year boycott wasn’t effective. In a statement, last year, announcing it was bringing the trade show back to Utah, the company said “we will push back, not pull back.”
Report: Oil price cap takes small slice of Russia’s revenue
FRANKFURT, Germany — Russia’s still making plenty of money from oil sales despite a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major democracies. Researchers at Helsinki’s Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said in report, Wednesday, that the cap is too lenient at $60 per barrel. Lowering it could erase much of the Kremlin’s tax revenue that’s paying for its action in Ukraine. Still the price cap and a ban on most oil shipments to Europe are costing Russia an estimated 160 million euros, a day.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says he would view such assessments with skepticism and that “Russia will do everything to protect its interests.”
Cost-of-living crisis overshadows climate challenge
LONDON — A report by the World Economic Forum says climate change is the global economy’s biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis. The group released its Global Risks Report ahead of its annual gathering of government leaders and business elites, next week, in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos. The report offers a bleak outlook. It’s based on a survey of 1,200 risk experts, industry bosses and policymakers.
