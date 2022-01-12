Indigenous news outlets, nonprofits drive deeper coverage
PHOENIX — Native American communities have seen more robust news coverage in recent years, in part because of an increase in Indigenous affairs reporting positions at US newsrooms and support from foundations. A Media Impact Funders report found journalism-focused philanthropy quadrupled from 2009 to 2019. An increasingly diverse population and renewed focus on social injustice also have commanded greater media attention. Nonprofit news organizations are among those leading the way. National service program Report for America, for example, is helping fund temporary Indigenous affairs reporting positions at 10 US newsrooms.
World Economic Forum warns cyber risks add to climate threat
LONDON — The World Economic Forum says cyberthreats and the growing space race are emerging risks to the global economy, on top of existing challenges posed by climate change and the Coronavirus pandemic. The Global Risks Report released, Tuesday, usually comes out ahead of the annual elite winter gathering of CEOs and world leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. But the event has been postponed for a second year in a row because of COVID-19.
