Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets jail sentence
Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes. A judge imposed the punishment, Tuesday, at a court hearing in New York City. The longtime executive for Donald Trump’s family company has also paid $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest. Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence, in August, when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes.
He later testified against the company where he has worked since the mid-1980s. The Trump Organization was convicted, last month, of helping executives, including Weisselberg, dodge taxes.
World Bank: Recession a looming threat for global economy
WASHINGTON — The World Bank warns the global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession, this year, led by weaker growth in the world’s top economies — the United States, Europe and China. The World Bank lends money to poorer countries for development projects.
The bank said, Tuesday, it had slashed its forecast for global growth, this year, by nearly half, to just 1.7%, from its previous projection of 3%.
