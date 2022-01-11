Question for Fed: Has it waited too long to fight inflation?
WASHINGTON — With inflation surging, unemployment falling and wages rising, some economists are warning that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to reverse its ultra-low-rate policies — a delay that could put the economy at heightened risk. On Wednesday, the government is expected to report that consumer prices jumped 7.1% the past 12 months, which would be the steepest such increase in decades. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is sure to be grilled on the issue during a Senate hearing, today, on his nomination for a second term. Inflation has become the most serious threat to the economy, a growing worry for the financial markets and a political problem for the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.
Stocks end modestly lower
NEW YORK — Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street, Monday, after recouping much of an early slide. Technology stocks bounced back after leading the market lower in the morning. Losses for industrial companies and banks were partly offset by gains in health care companies. The S&P 500 ended down 0.1%, erasing most of an earlier loss of just over 2%. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, closed up less than 0.1%. It was down 2.7% earlier.
