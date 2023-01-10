SEC charges McDonald’s ex-CEO with misleading investors
WASHINGTON — The Securities and Exchange Commission is charging McDonald’s former CEO Stephen Easterbrook with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances leading to his firing, in November 2019. Easterbrook was ousted for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with a McDonald’s employee in violation of company policy. That’s according to the Securities and Exchange Commission in its order, Monday.
Feds reviewing Musk tweet
DETROIT — A tweet from Elon Musk indicating that Tesla might allow some owners who are testing a “Full Self-Driving” system to disable an alert that reminds them to keep their hands on the steering wheel has drawn attention from US safety regulators.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it asked Tesla for more information about the tweet. Last week, the agency said the issue is now part of a broader investigation into Teslas using the Autopilot driver assist system that have crashed into emergency vehicles. Tesla has been beta testing “Full Self-Driving” using untrained owners, since 2021. Earlier this year, the company said 160,000 were participating. Tesla didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.