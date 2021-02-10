Bezos and Bloomberg among top 50 US charity donors
NEW YORK — America’s 50 top donors in 2020 channeled big sums to food banks, COVID-19 relief and racial justice efforts. As the world grappled with COVID, a recession, and a racial reckoning, the ultrawealthy gave to a broader set of causes than ever before — bestowing multimillion-dollar gifts on food pantries, historically Black colleges and universities, and organizations that serve the poor and the homeless, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity last year.
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
WASHINGTON — Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee are proposing an additional $1,400 in direct payments to individuals, bolstered unemployment benefits and more generous tax breaks for families with children and for lower earners. The panel is unveiling its bill as Congress starts piecing together a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. The plan is expected to closely follow President Joe Biden’s proposed package to address the tolls of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 460,000 Americans, and the nation’s still staggering economy, which has lost 10 million jobs since the crisis began last year.
Analysis: Child poverty a hidden focus of virus relief plan
BALTIMORE — Tucked inside President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Coronavirus relief plan is a seemingly radical notion that children should not grow up in poverty. Congressional Democrats are now sketching out that vision more fully by proposing to temporarily raise the child tax credit to as much as $3,600 per child annually. Their plan would also make the credit fully available to the poorest families. The plan has shifted some of the politics around child poverty. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has proposed his own plan to provide at least $3,000 per child to families. But those payments would be funded by cutting other government programs and tax credits for parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.