Stocks end 2021 on a weak note, still notch big yearly gain
Wall Street ended 2021 on a weak note, Friday, but still managed to end the year with big gains. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. It wound up with a yearly gain of 26.9%, nearly as big as its gain two years ago, just before the pandemic set in. The S&P 500 notched its latest record high, on Wednesday, its 70th of the year. Company profits came in strong this year as the economy reopened, but the fast-spreading Omicron variant and the looming end of the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies are overhangs for investors going into the new year.
Food disruptions feared in UK
LONDON — New post-Brexit custom rules for goods arriving from the European Union to Britain are taking effect, today. A leading food industry body has warned that the new border controls could lead to food shortages. Beginning Jan. 1, importers must make a full customs declaration on goods entering the UK from the EU or other countries. Businesses will no longer be allowed to delay completing full import customs declarations for up to 175 days. The British Frozen Food Federation says the new restrictions on animal and plant products from the EU could result in major delays at ports in the New Year.
