Xi hails China’s economic growth despite pandemic
BEIJING — President Xi Jinping says China has made major progress in developing its economy and eradicating rural poverty over the past year despite the Coronavirus pandemic. He said in a New Year address that China is the first major economy to register positive economic growth for 2020, with its gross domestic product expected to exceed 100 trillion yuan (almost $14 trillion) for the year. The International Monetary Fund forecast in October that China, the world’s second-largest economy, would grow 1.9% in 2020. Xi also hailed progress in lifting close to 100 million rural Chinese out of poverty over the last eight years and in “fully building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.”
Immigrants get help from states
SANTA FE, N.M. — Immigrant taxpayers and their families are celebrating a federal relief package that includes spouses and children who are US citizens. Checks sent out in the spring didn’t go to families if one spouse was an immigrant in the country illegally, even if the other was a US citizen or legal resident. About 5 million Americans were left out that way. But even in the new bill, some 2.2 million US citizen children won’t receive a check because they live in immigrant households. In Democratic-controlled areas, officials have targeted rent relief and direct payments to those families. New Mexico lawmakers are unique in sending federal money directly to immigrants.
Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms
DES MOINES, Iowa — US farmers are expected to end the year with higher profits than last year and the best net farm income in seven years thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income. That’s according to the US Department of Agriculture’s latest farm income forecast. Farmer challenges in 2020 included the impact of trade disputes, drought and wind damage, and low prices for corn, cotton, wheat, chicken, cattle and hogs. Farm cash receipts are forecast to be the lowest in more than a decade. But farmers are expected to receive $46.5 billion from the US government.
