CBO projects 4.6% growth in Biden’s first year
WASHINGTON — The Congressional Budget Office expects the US economy will grow at a robust 4.6% annual rate this year, but that employment won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024. The 10-year outlook issued Monday said the economic recovery from the Coronavirus has been boosted by an unprecedented wave of government spending to combat the outbreak.
Robinhood raises $3.4B
MENLO PARK, Calif. — Popular online trading platform Robinhood says it has lined up $3.4 billion to help meet its funding requirements. The capital injection comes amid a spike in trading on Wall Street fueled by small investors driving up shares in GameStop and other stocks. Robinhood said Monday that Ribbit Capital and several other venture capital firms are providing the funds. The $3.4 billion figure includes $1 billion in funding that Robinhood announced Friday.
