UK energy giant BP’s profits double to $27.7B
LONDON — British energy firm BP has reported record annual earnings amid growing calls for the U.K. government to boost taxes on companies profiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The London-based company said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit jumped to $27.7 billion in 2022 from $12.8 billion a year earlier. Last year’s figure beat the $26.8 billion BP earned in 2008 when tensions in Iran and Nigeria pushed world oil prices to more than $147 a barrel. BP also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% and announced plans to buy back $2.75 billion of stock from shareholders.
Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing
Netflix has a plan to deal with rampant account sharing: a program that lets subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside their household.
The streaming giant introduced paid sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain on Wednesday. It was previously rolled out in multiple markets in Latin America.
While Netflix won’t say when paid sharing will come to other countries, some version of the plan is expected to be introduced in the US in the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.