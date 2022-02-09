House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service
WASHINGTON — The House has approved a bipartisan bill that would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt. The measure would require the service to continue delivering mail six days per week. And it would have to set up an online site that people could search by zip code to see how quickly letters and packages are delivered. The election-year bill comes at a time of widespread complaints about slower mail service. The Senate is working on similar legislation. The Postal Service is supposed to be self-financing but has suffered 14 straight years of losses
Joe Rogan dispute shows Spotify limits of being hands off
NEW YORK — Like Facebook and Twitter, Spotify is learning the limits of deflecting responsibility for what is said on its platform. The podcasting industry has few standards about policing offensive or misleading content. That has left Spotify trying to figure out how to keep podcaster Joe Rogan’s millions of devoted fans happy without further alienating artists and listeners angry about him amplifying vaccine skeptics and using racial slurs.
