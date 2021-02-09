Budget office: $15 wage would reduce poverty, increase debt
WASHINGTON — A new report from the Congressional Budget Office finds that increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour would reduce the number of Americans living in poverty and boost wages for millions of people. It would also add to the national debt and joblessness. The office says the federal deficit would increase by about $54 billion over 10 years if the wage is gradually lifted. That’s largely because the higher wages paid to workers would contribute to an increase in federal spending.
Amazon, Cadillac score with Super Bowl ads
NEW YORK — During this year’s Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reigned supreme on the field. During advertising’s biggest night, there were hits and misses too. Overall, this year’s crop of Super Bowl ads focused on light humor that strove to entertain and connect. But that made the few ads that took a different approach stand out even more.
