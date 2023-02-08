Fed’s Powell: further rate hikes are possible
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said, Tuesday, that if the US job market further strengthens in the coming months or inflation readings accelerate, the Fed might have to raise its benchmark interest rate higher than it now projects. Powell’s remarks followed the government’s blockbuster report last week that employers added 517,000 jobs, in January, nearly double December’s gain. The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in 53 years, 3.4%. Powell made his remarks in an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington.
Disney faces losing control of its Florida kingdom
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney’s government in Florida has been the envy of any private business, with its unprecedented powers in deciding what to build and how to build it at Walt Disney World. Those days are numbered as a new bill released, this week, puts the entertainment giant’s district firmly in the control of Florida’s governor and legislative leaders. Some see it as punishment for Disney’s opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature.
With Disney’s loss of control comes an uncertainty about how Disney’s revamped government and the Walt Disney World resort, which it governs, will work together.
