Spotify CEO says canceling Joe Rogan isn’t ‘the answer’
Spotify’s CEO says that while he condemned podcaster Joe Rogan’s use of racial slurs, he doesn’t believe that cutting ties with the popular personality is the answer. Daniel Ek wrote in the letter to employees, Sunday, that “canceling voices is a slippery slope.” Ek also says the host is behind the removal of dozens of episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” His message comes a day after Rogan apologized for using the N-word previously on his podcast. Spotify reportedly paid $100 million to license Rogan’s podcast but has faced intense criticism for hosting his show.
Report: Corporate climate pledges are weak
NEW YORK — Many of the world’s largest companies are failing to take significant enough steps to meet their pledges to vastly reduce the impact of their greenhouse gas emissions in the decades ahead. That’s the conclusion of a new report by the NewClimate Institute, an environmental organization that works to combat global warming. Its researchers, who examined the actions of 25 companies, concluded that many of them are misleading consumers by using accounting practices that make their environmental goals relatively meaningless or are excluding key parts of their businesses in their calculations.
