South Korea’s trade minister drops job bid
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s top trade official is dropping her bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, making it likely the job will go to former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said its minister for trade, Yoo Myung-hee, plans to tell the WTO she will withdraw her candidacy. Last October, the WTO announced Yoo and Okonjo-Iweala were the two finalists.
