US unemployment claims fall
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell to 779,000 last week, a historically high total that shows that a sizable number of people are still losing jobs to the viral pandemic. Last week’s total dropped from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday, and is the lowest in two months. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.
GameStop booster did well; many devotees won’t
WILMINGTON, Mass. — Followers of YouTube personality Roaring Kitty, inspired by his enthusiasm for buying stock in the underdog retailer GameStop, made him an icon in the social media frenzy that shocked Wall Street. But what’s been a big victory for 34-year-old Keith Gill could lead to heartbreak and hardship for followers who jumped on the bandwagon and took risky bets on GameStop’s rollercoaster ride in the stock market. Doubts emerged this week as the stock plummeted, spelling trouble for novice investors who bought too late and too high and got caught up in a made-for-Hollywood story of battling against the 1%.
McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis
The global business consulting firm McKinsey & Co. has agreed to pay nearly $600 million for its role in the opioid crisis. In a deal announced Thursday with attorneys general for most states, the company agrees to make public documents showing communications with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and three other companies that have been in the opioid business. The settlement is novel because McKinsey did not make or sell the powerful painkillers but rather advised companies that did on how to boost their business. States say the company encouraged Purdue to focus on selling higher doses and to high-volume prescribers.
