Biden’s top economic aide leaving post
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is leaving his post. Biden says in a statement that Deese will step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government. He also negotiated with Congress on Coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, the tax code, clean energy incentives, investments in computer chip plants and other measures that the president counts as key victories.
Activision Blizzard settles SEC charges for $35 million
Government regulators announced Friday that videogame maker Activision Blizzard has agreed to pay $35 million to settle charges that it failed to maintain controls to collect and assess workplace complaints with regard to disclosure requirements and violated a federal whistleblower protection rule. In paying the settlement, Activision neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s findings and agreed to a cease-and-desist order, the agency said. Friday’s settlement comes after the troubled Santa Monica, Calif.-based gaming company settled with US workplace regulators in 2021 over employee complaints about sexual harassment. Activision Blizzard is the company behind the Candy Crush and Call of Duty games.
