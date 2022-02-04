Fed nominee pushes back against GOP claims
WASHINGTON — A key nominee to the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors has said in testimony before a Senate panel that she would not make it harder for any industry to obtain bank loans. President Joe Biden nominated Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, the nation’s top bank regulator. She’s a former Fed governor and deputy Treasury Secretary. But Republicans have charged that Bloom Raskin’s previous statements on climate change suggest she would use her position at the Fed, if confirmed, to discourage banks from lending to oil and gas companies.
Amazon reports strong 4Q results despite supply chain snags
NEW YORK — Amazon is reporting strong fourth-quarter sales and profits even as the online behemoth continues to contend with surging costs tied to a snarled supply chain and labor shortages. The company also raised its annual prime membership fee to $139 per year from $119. The company, based in Seattle, reported a profit of $14.32 billion, or $27.75 per share, for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, 2021. That compares with a profit of $7.22 billion, or $14.09 per share, a share, during the year-ago period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.