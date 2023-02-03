Apple suffers first quarterly sales decline in years
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple has posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years. It suffered from pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories that curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season. The company’s sales of $117.15 billion for the October-December period represented a 5% decline from the same time in the previous year, a deeper downturn than analysts had projected. It marks Apple’s first year-over-year decrease in quarterly revenue since the January-March period in 2019. The company’s profit also tumbled by 13% from the previous year, a steeper slide than analysts anticipated. Apple’s stock fell nearly 5% in extended trading.
Alphabet posts lower Q4 profit amid ad squeeze
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google parent company Alphabet has posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year’s fourth quarter. A decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals are weighing on the search giant. Alphabet’s profit declined 34% in the October-December quarter, while revenue grew only 1%. But while overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year. This appeared to spook investors, who sent the company’s stock lower in after-hours trading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.