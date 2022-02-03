Shares of Facebook parent Meta plunge 22% on lower profits
MENLO PARK, — Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, saw its stock plunge after-hours, Wednesday, after reporting a rare decline in its fourth quarter profit due to a sharp increase in expenses. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company said it earned $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, in the final three months of 2021. That’s down 8% from $11.22 billion, or $3.88 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose to 20% to $33.67 billion.
Caution from OPEC+ producers to keep oil high
FRANKFURT, Germany — Major oil-producing countries are adding just a bit more oil to the global economy. The decision, Wednesday, is likely to support prices that are near their highest level in seven years. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance is sticking with its road map and is adding 400,000 barrels per day in March. The oil producers are gradually restoring cuts they made when the pandemic was at its worst. Fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine are adding to supply concerns because Russia is a major oil producer and could be hit with sanctions by the US and Europe. One result: Drivers will pay more for gas.
