Why rising rates are unsettling Wall Street
NEW YORK — Rising expectations for the economy and inflation have caused US Treasury yields to spurt higher, with the jump unsettling stock markets. These yields are the baseline off which investors try to figure out the value of everything from Apple stock to junk bonds, and their rapid rise is forcing a reassessment about how much to pay for them and every other investment. Investors pay particular attention to the 10-year Treasury note, which climbed above 1.50% this week after starting the year around 0.90%. That helped send the Nasdaq composite to its worst week since October.
BA parent company books huge loss
LONDON — The parent company of British Airways and Iberia says it lost 6.9 billion euros ($8.3 billion) last year as the pandemic caused a near-total collapse in international air traffic. IAG’s after-tax loss compared with a profit of 1.7 billion euros the year before. Its revenue slumped 70% to 7.8 billion euros. The company on Friday also backed calls for digital health certificates to be issued to people who have been vaccinated against the new Coronavirus as a way to help get passengers back on planes in a safe way.
Birkenstock selling majority stake
BERLIN — Germany’s Birkenstock, known for its upmarket sandals, said Friday it is selling a majority stake to private equity firm L Catteron and affiliates including Financière Agache, the family investment company of French billionaire Bernard Arnault.
Birkenstock didn’t disclose the price or further details of the agreement, citing confidentiality agreements between the Birkenstock Group and the other parties. It said the Birkenstock brothers will retain a stake and the transaction is “subject to the usual antitrust audits.”
Birkenstock, which dates its origins back to 1774 and manufactures its products at several sites in Germany, has about 3,000 employees.
The family-owned company said that bringing in new shareholders “is the next logical step for Birkenstock to facilitate further strong growth in future growth markets such as China and India.”
