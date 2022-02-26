Prices are up everywhere with inflation. Except in my 401(k)
NEW YORK — Inflation does not discriminate. Just like it’s squeezing everybody’s wallet, it’s hitting almost every investment in a retirement account. Stocks have been shaky this year, with the S&P 500 at one point dropping more than 10% from its record, mostly because of inflation worries. Bond prices have also tumbled. Before gold’s recent spurt due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was coming off its worst year in the last six. The reality is that no perfect playbook exists for how to invest in a high-inflation world. But many on Wall Street say some investments could hold up better than others.
Biden, Europe waiting on key SWIFT sanction against Russia
WASHINGTON — US and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve. They’re choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions, Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish Russia in the long term. President Joe Biden announced restrictions on exports to Russia and sanctions against Russian banks and state-controlled companies. But Biden pointedly played down the need to block Russia from SWIFT. Biden says that while it’s “always” still an option, “right now that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take.”
Mother of ‘Pawn Stars’ celebrity sues over ownership
LAS VEGAS — “Pawn Stars” celebrity Rick Harrison is being sued by his mother in a dispute over family assets and ownership of the Las Vegas business featured on the long-running reality TV show, according to court records.
The civil lawsuit was filed, Thursday, in Nevada state court by attorneys for Harrison’s mother, Joanne Harrison, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
It names Rick Harrison, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, business entities Harrison Properties, JoRich Properties and others as defendants.
“The allegations are false and I think that my 81-year old mother is being manipulated by others for their personal gain,” Rick Harrison told the newspaper.
The breach-of-contract complaint says Joanne Harrison was married for 58 years to the late Richard Harrison, who was known on the show as “The Old Man.”
It alleges that while she was hospitalized in 2000 or 2001, Rick Harrison, one of the couple’s three sons, had her sign over to him her 51% ownership interest in the pawn shop.
