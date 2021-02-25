Chairman Powell: Fed is in no hurry to raise rates
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has told Congress that the central bank will not begin raising interest rates until it believes its goals on maximum employment and inflation have been reached. Powell also warned Wednesday that many who had worked in industries hardest hit by the pandemic and ensuing recession will likely need to find different jobs. As he did before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that the Fed is in no hurry to raise its benchmark short-term interest rates or to begin trimming its $120 billion in monthly bond payments used to put downward pressure on longer-term rates.
Never too late: Pandemic propels older shoppers online
NEW YORK — Older people are learning to shop online for the first time during the pandemic. Spending for people 65 and older shot up 60% last year from a year earlier. And even though they still spend less than the total population, they are the fastest-growing group of online shoppers by age group. It’s not easy for many, and children and nursing-home staff often have to help. Grocery delivery services are trying to cater to them. But there are many barriers. Millions can’t shop online at all, because they don’t have internet or devices. Those who can struggle with the basics of using an app.
Funky electronics chain Fry’s is no more
SAN FRANCISCO — Fry’s Electronics, the go-to chain for tech tinkerers looking for an obscure part, is closing for good. The company, perhaps even more well known for outlandish themes at some of its stores, from Aztec to “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” said Wednesday in an online posting that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to continue. Fans immediately took to Twitter to post images and memories (good and bad). The chain was concentrated on the West Coast, but had 31 stores in nine states. It was founded 36 years ago.
