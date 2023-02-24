US nominates Ajay Banga for World Bank president
WASHINGTON — The United States is nominating former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank. President Joe Biden announced the choice on Thursday, crediting Banga with critical experience on global challenges including climate change. The news comes days after Trump appointee David Malpass announced plans to step down in June from his role leading the 189-nation poverty reduction agency. Malpass ran into criticism last year for comments seeming to cast doubt on the science that says the burning of fossil fuels causes global warming. Malpass later apologized. Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, says Banga is “the right choice” for the World Bank role.
Authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
NEW YORK — The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media has been arrested on fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company. Carlos Watson was to be arraigned in a federal court in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon. The company hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices.
