Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Ukraine crisis
NEW YORK — Wall Street’s losses mounted, Wednesday, as world leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troops deeper into Ukraine. The S&P 500 fell 1.8% to an eight-month low, worsening what is now the benchmark index’s second correction in two years. The technology-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.6% led by losses in Apple and Microsoft. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%. A potential war in eastern Europe has added to investors’ concerns about the global economy.
Subaru buyers caught up in right-to-repair fight over autos
Driving a rugged Subaru through snowy weather is a rite of passage for some New Englanders, whose region is a top market for the Japanese automaker. So it was a surprise when Massachusetts dealerships started selling Subaru’s line of 2022 vehicles without a key ingredient: in-car wireless technology that connects drivers to music, navigation, roadside assistance and crash-avoiding sensors. Subaru and Kia disabled their “telematics” systems rather than run afoul of a voter-backed law to give independent mechanics more access to a car’s repair data.
