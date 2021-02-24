Fed: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell underscored the US economy’s ongoing weakness Tuesday in remarks that suggested that the Fed sees no need to alter its ultra-low interest rate policies anytime soon. Powell’s comments are in contrast to increasing optimism among many analysts that the economy will grow rapidly later this year. That outlook has also raised concerns about a potential surge in inflation and fueled a sharp increase in longer-term interest rates this year. Most economists say they think the Fed’s continued low rates, further government financial aid and progress in combating the viral pandemic could create a mini-economic boom as soon as this summer.
Facebook to lift Australia news ban
CANBERRA, Australia — Facebook says it will lift a ban on Australians viewing and sharing news on its platform after it struck a deal with the government on proposed legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism. The social media company caused alarm with its sudden decision last week to block news on its platform across Australia after the House of Representatives passed the draft law. The deal announced Tuesday that allows for Facebook’s cooperation is a major victory in Australia’s efforts to make Google and Facebook pay for the journalism that they use. The faceoff is one that governments and tech companies the world over have watched closely.
Late gains reverse most of an early slide on stocks
NEW YORK — A late burst of buying erased much of an early slide on Wall Street Tuesday. The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%, having clawed back most of an early drop of as much as 3.9%. Facebook, Disney, Netflix and other communications stocks helped drive the comeback. Early drops in Big Tech companies like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft moderated as the day went on. Tesla, which joined the S&P 500 at the end of last year, ended down 2.2% after being down as much as 13.4%. Bond yields held near their highest level in a year.
