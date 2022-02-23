Stocks tumble
NEW YORK — Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street, Tuesday, after Russia sent forces into Ukraine’s eastern regions, escalating tensions. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% to 4,304.76, and is now more than 10% below it’s all-time high set in January, what’s known as a “correction.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also lost more than 1%. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent full-scale invasion. The US and European Union responded with sanctions. Technology shares also weighed on the broader market. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93%.
Biden halts oil, gas leases
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is delaying decisions on new federal oil and gas drilling and other energy-related actions. That comes after a federal court ruling that has blocked the way officials were calculating the real-world costs of climate change. The administration said in a legal filing that a Feb. 11 ruling by a Louisiana federal judge will affect dozens of rules by federal agencies. This will indefinitely delay oil and gas lease sales on public lands in a half-dozen Western states. A federal judge in Louisiana had blocked federal agencies from using an estimate called the “social cost of carbon” to assess the costs of pollution.
Macy’s Q4 results tops estimates
NEW YORK — Macy’s is reporting strong fourth-quarter sales and profits that exceeded Wall Street estimates even as the department store chain faced numerous challenges from supply chain issues to labor shortages and inflation. The New York company also said that it would not spin off its ecommerce division from its physical stores, rejecting a push from an activist investor Jana to separate the businesses to create better value. The company reported profits of $742 million, or $2.44 per share, for the three-month period ended Jan. 29. That compares with $160 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
