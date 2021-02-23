Biden boosts pandemic lending
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is targeting more federal pandemic assistance to the nation’s smallest businesses and ventures owned by women and people of color. The administration is establishing a two-week window, starting on Wednesday, in which only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. Such businesses make up the majority of small businesses in the US.
Cherokee chief targets Jeep
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The chief of the Cherokee Nation says it’s time for auto maker Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name on its Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement he believes corporations and team sports should stop using Native American names, images and mascots on their teams and products. Hoskin’s comments were first reported by Car & Driver magazine. A spokeswoman for Jeep’s parent company, Stellantis, says the vehicle name was carefully selected to honor Native American people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.