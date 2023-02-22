Wall Street tumbles, Dow loses 697 points
NEW YORK — Stocks tumbled to their worst day in two months, buckling under worries about higher interest rates and their tightening squeeze on Wall Street and the economy. The S&P 500 fell 2% Tuesday for its sharpest drop since the market was selling off in December. The Dow lost 697 points. Home Depot fell to one of the market’s sharper losses after it gave a financial forecast that fell short of expectations. Treasury yields kept climbing on worries that the Federal Reserve will need to stay aggressive on keeping rates high to fight inflation. Higher rates hurt investment prices and raise the risk of a recession.
Four-day workweek trial: Shorter hours, happier staff
LONDON — A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that most employees are less stressed, burned out and have better work-life balance. Findings from the University of Cambridge, Boston College and other researchers released this week show that most of the 61 companies that participated from June to December will keep going with the shorter hours. They say revenue largely stayed the same over the trial period and even grew compared with the same six months a year earlier. Employees have reported more job satisfaction, better sleep and improved mental health.
