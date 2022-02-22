All-clear after explosion at huge Louisiana refinery; one hurt
GARYVILLE, La. — A huge Louisiana refinery was rocked by an explosion and fire that injured one worker, Monday.
Officials later gave the all-clear sign, but it was not immediately clear what caused the morning blast at the Marathon Petroleum Corp. plant in Garyville, between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, news outlets reported.
One contract worker was injured after the explosion and taken to a health care facility to be evaluated as a precaution, Marathon told news outlets. Louisiana State Police said authorities are investigating the cause.
According to Marathon’s website, the facility along the Mississippi River has a refining capacity of 578,000 barrels per calendar day, making it one of the largest in the country.
Gregory Langley, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, quoted the refinery as saying its offsite detectors didn’t find any pollution during an initial check, The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Consumers Energy to add electric vehicle charging stations
JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy plans to add 200 new electric vehicle charging stations — including 100 fast chargers — across Michigan by the end of the year.
The Jackson-based utility said, Monday, that the stations are part of its commitment to powering one million electric vehicles in its service areas by 2030.
Consumers Energy has installed more than 1,500 electric vehicle chargers for homes, businesses and along roads across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The utility says its Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal by 2025, eliminating energy waste and adding renewable energy sources.
Consumers Energy provides natural gas or electricity to 6.8 million people in the Lower Peninsula.
Investor pushes McDonald’s to change the way it buys pork
CHICAGO — An activist investor is trying to make McDonald’s change the way it buys pork for its bacon cheeseburgers and sausage patties.
Investor Carl Icahn has nominated two new candidates for McDonald’s Board of directors, the fast food chain confirmed, Sunday.
The issue Icahn wants to change is that some of McDonald’s pork suppliers confine pregnant pigs in small crates. McDonald’s vowed a decade ago to phase out using pork from suppliers who use such crates.
The fast food giant said, Sunday, it expects to source 85 to 90% of its US pork from pigs not housed in gestation crates during pregnancy by the end of this year.
Icahn’s nominees will stand for election at McDonald’s 2022 annual meeting, the company said.
