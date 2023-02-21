Spain: transport officials resign over blunder
MADRID — A major blunder in designs of new trains for two northern Spanish regions has led to the resignations of two top transport officials, bringing to four the number of people who have lost their jobs because of the controversy this month. A total of 31 narrow-gauge local trains were ordered in 2020 for Asturias and Cantabria regions but it emerged just weeks ago that under the original designs the trains would not have fitted in tunnels in the regions. The trains will be redesigned to fit the tunnels, but this will lead to substantial delays in their delivery. The revelations angered both regions and led to demands for resignations. The two transport officials resigned Monday.
Meta testing new service for verified accounts
Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified on his social media accounts Sunday. Testing will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and will roll out to other countries soon, he said.
For $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give the account a blue badge.
Illinois poised to mandate paid leave for nearly all workers
CHICAGO — When Joan Van is sick, she doesn’t get paid.
The East St. Louis-area restaurant server and single mother of three said she works doubles to make up the money when she or one of her children gets sick.
“You can’t let your kids see you break down because you’re tired and exhausted, ‘cause you gotta keep pushing. You got to. And if you don’t, then who’s gonna do it?” she said.
She may not have to for much longer. Expansive paid leave legislation requiring Illinois employers to give workers time off based on hours worked, to be used for any reason, is ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who said he will sign it.
Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible
EL PASO, Texas — A law enforcement official says a bomb threat against an American Airlines flight that diverted the plane from the tarmac of a Texas airport Friday was not credible. KVIA-TV reports an FBI official says the passengers on the noon flight from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago were not in danger. The FBI says there was no known credible threat to the passengers or aircraft, although El Paso International Airport and the FBI’s El Paso office took precautionary safety measures. KVIA reports the flight departed in the late afternoon for Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
