UK top court gives Uber drivers benefits
LONDON — The UK Supreme Court has ruled that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed. Friday’s decision threatens the California company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. The Supreme Court unanimously rejected Uber’s appeal against a lower court ruling, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant.
