New eateries in Palmdale
Two new businesses opened in Palmdale recently.
Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a new restaurant in East Palmdale, which features a “Chipotlane.” It’s a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without getting out of their vehicles.
The restaurant is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily and is located at 38205 47th St. East.
The second business, Juice It Up! opened at 38709 Tierra Subida, in the Tierra Subida Center, adjacent to Albertson’s and offers fresh-squeezed raw juices, fruit smoothies and nutrient-rich acaí and superfruit bowls.
The business is owned by new franchisee Moe Abukamleh and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday.
Climate change a rising Fed concern
WASHINGTON — How far the Federal Reserve can go to compel banks to consider the consequences of climate change in their lending policies could take center stage at a Senate hearing, Thursday, on the nominations of Sarah Bloom Raskin and two economists to the Fed’s influential Board of Governors. The Fed is already moving toward analyzing the risks that banks face from rising temperatures and changing weather patterns. What many in the oil and gas industry fear is something more far-reaching: That the Fed may eventually take steps to discourage banks from lending to the energy industry — something it hasn’t previously considered in its policymaking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.