Senate sends Biden bill averting fed shutdown
WASHINGTON — The Senate has sent President Joe Biden a bill averting a weekend government shutdown. The measure will keep agencies afloat through March 11. Leaders hope that will give bipartisan bargainers enough time to finally reach a deal financing federal agencies until fall. Without the current legislation, federal spending authority would have expired, today. The House approved the legislation last week. The process has had minimal drama, with neither party believing it would benefit by forcing an election-year shutdown. Before final passage, the Senate rejected Republican amendments that would have blocked federal vaccine mandates and halted federal funds for schools with vaccine mandates.
January home sales rise ahead of expected hikes
LOS ANGELES — Sales of previously occupied US homes rose, in January, as a surge in buyers paying cash and other would-be homeowners eager to avoid higher mortgage rates snapped up properties, leaving the number of available houses on the market at a record low. The National Association of Realtors said, Friday, that existing home sales rose 6.7% last month from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.5 million. Sales slipped 2.3% from January 2021, while the median home price jumped 15.4% from a year earlier to $350,300. Prices climbed as would-be buyers competed for a shrinking pool of homes on the market. The number of homes for sale at the end of January totaled just 860,000 — the fewest since the NAR began tracking it in 1999.
US mulls booting Nicaragua from trade pact
MIAMI — The Biden administration is considering trying to expel Nicaragua from a lucrative regional free trade pact to retaliate against President Daniel Ortega’s crackdown on his opponents. A US official speaking on condition of anonymity says the action is still under analysis and no decision has been made. It could inflict serious economic pain on the country and its business elite, who have mostly stood by silently as Ortega’s repressive tactics have grown. But business leaders may be reluctant to speak out: Several already have been targeted in the crackdown that has seen a number of activists sentenced to prison in what the US considers show trials.
Elon Musk’s $5.7B donation sparks questions
NEW YORK — Leave it to Elon Musk to stir up controversy without saying (or tweeting) a word. According to a regulatory filling, the Tesla CEO donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to charity, in November. Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment and Musk has not commented on Twitter about the donation since the filing with the US SEC was made public, Monday.
