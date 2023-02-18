Is Bing too belligerent? Microsoft looks to tame AI chatbot
Microsoft’s newly revamped Bing search engine can write recipes and songs and quickly explain just about anything it can find on the Internet. But if you cross its artificially intelligent chatbot, it might also insult your looks, threaten your reputation or compare you to Adolf Hitler. The tech company said this week it is promising to make improvements to its AI-enhanced search engine after a growing number of people are reporting being disparaged by Bing. In racing the breakthrough AI technology to consumers last week ahead of rival search giant Google, Microsoft acknowledged the new product would get some facts wrong. But it wasn’t expected to be so belligerent.
DoorDash sees record orders and users; losses grow
SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash says it saw a record number of orders and active users in the fourth quarter as it expanded overseas and gained market share at home. The
San Francisco-based delivery company said Thursday that its monthly active users grew 28% to a record 34 million during the October-December period. Some of that growth came from Wolt Enterprises, the Finnish delivery service DoorDash acquired last year.
