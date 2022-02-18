Saudi Arabia keeps lid on oil output
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia is signaling it isn’t willing to pump more oil and won’t push for changes to an agreement with Russia and other producers that has kept a lid on oil production levels. That has Washington concerned as gasoline prices rise at the pump and tensions over Ukraine fuel market uncertainty. The Biden administration dispatched two officials to Saudi Arabia this week to talk about a range of issues, chief among them the ongoing war in Yemen and global energy supplies. Higher prices at the pump pose a threat to Democrats in upcoming elections. President Joe Biden has warned that gas prices could get even higher if Russian invades Ukraine.
China rejects US trade complaint
BEIJING — China, on Thursday, rejected a US accusation that Beijing is failing to live up to its market-opening commitments in a new round of complaints as companies wait for the two governments to restart talks on ending a tariff war.
The Ministry of Commerce criticized the Biden administration for saying it is developing new ways to deal with Chinese trade tactics.
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, on Wednesday, said Beijing has “expanded its state-led, non-market approach” instead of carrying out market-opening promises made when it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.
