Panel backs moving opioid antidote Narcan over the counter
WASHINGTON — US health advisers say the overdose-reversal drug naloxone should be made available over the counter. It’s the latest government proposal to increase use of the medication against the opioid overdose crisis. The nasal spray version, Narcan, is already available without a prescription in all 50 states. But switching it to over-the-counter status would allow it to be sold in vending machines, supermarkets and other locations.
The positive vote by an Food and Drug Administration advisory panel came despite difficulties understanding how to use the drug in a company study. FDA will make a final decision on the drug in coming weeks.
White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all
WASHINGTON — Electric car giant Tesla will, for the first time, make some of its charging stations available to all US electric vehicles by the end of next year. It’s part of a plan announced Wednesday by the White House. Tesla’s decision will make at least 7,500 chargers from Tesla’s Supercharger and Destination Charger network available to non-Tesla EVs, by the end of 2024. The plan to open the nation’s largest and most reliable charging network to all drivers is a potential game-changer in promoting EV use.
