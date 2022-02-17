Fed: Faster rate hikes are likely if inflation stays high
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers concluded last month that they would accelerate their tightening of credit if inflation failed to slow in the coming months. Most officials agreed that faster interest rate hikes would be needed “if inflation does not move down” as the Fed’s policymaking committee expects, according to the minutes of the central bank’s late January policy meeting. The minutes underscore the urgency that the Fed feels about reining in a sharp spike of inflation, which has persisted longer and broadened to more industries than the policymakers had expected. As recently as December, Fed officials forecast that inflation, based on their preferred measure, would fall to an annual rate of 2.6%.
European companies’ Russian ties could mak sanctions tough
FRANKFURT, Germany — It’s not simple for Europe to plan sanctions against Russia in case it invades Ukraine. Sanctions would seek to maximize the pain for the Kremlin, its key banks and energy companies but also avoid jeopardizing the continent’s Russian-dependent energy supplies or inflicting too much damage on European companies with strong ties to Russia. Big European corporate names that do business in Russia include Germany’s Siemens AG, Italian tiremaker Pirelli and automakers like Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz. Some European corporations have factories and major partnerships in Russia and hoping for a diplomatic solution. Some companies say their goals haven’t changed despite the tensions.
DoorDash added users, surpassed Q4 forecasts
SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash has posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter thanks to its growing active-user base and an expansion of its delivery options. The San Francisco-based delivery company said its revenue grew 34% to $1.3 billion in the October-December period. That surpassed Wall Street’s forecast. DoorDash said its DashPass members — who pay a monthly fee for unlimited free deliveries — swelled to 10 million during the quarter, up from 9 million at the end of the third quarter. Total orders grew 35% to 369 million, also ahead of analysts’ expectations.
The company narrowed its loss to $155 million for the quarter, from $312 million in the same period a year ago. The latest quarter’s loss, of 45 cents per share, was higher than the 23-cent loss Wall Street had forecast.
Adarkar said the driver shortages that plagued the company earlier in 2021 have abated, and the company believes it will be “well supplied” with drivers this year. DoorDash said more than 6 million drivers made deliveries for the company in 2021.
