Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The seemingly unstoppable rise of Bitcoin continued with the cost of a single unit of the digital currency rising above $50,000 for the first time. The price of Bitcoin has risen almost 200% in the last three months and its volatility was on display Tuesday. After rising above $50,600, it fell near $48,000 in the afternoon. Bitcoin’s recent rally comes as more companies signal the digital currency could eventually gain widespread acceptance as a means of payment. Still, few companies accept Bitcoin for payment now and investors mainly treat it as tradeable asset like gold.
GameStop’s saga may be over; its effect on Wall Street isn’t
NEW YORK — The frenzy around GameStop’s stock may have quieted down, but the outsized influence small investors had in the saga is likely to stick around. While no one expects another supernova like GameStop, the tools that smaller investors employed to supercharge its stock can be used again and again. That is, if those smaller investors stay connected on social media forums and if regulators don’t change the rules to hinder them. These smaller investors are using many of the same tactics that big hedge funds have been employing, after all. And the result will likely be sharper swings and more volatility in the market.
As the virus crisis drags on, hard-hit French youth struggle
PARIS — The long lines of young people waiting for food aid that stretch through Paris neighborhoods several times a week are a dramatic symbol of the toll the Coronavirus pandemic has taken on France’s youth. The pandemic has devastated economies the world over. In France, the economic fallout has weighed particularly heavily on young people — and their woes have only been compounded by disruptions to their studies and social interactions. Nearly a quarter of French young people can’t find work, and many university students now rely on food aid. A hotline devoted to students has seen a surge in calls, and young people have streamed into psychiatric wards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.