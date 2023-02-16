Biden, Yellen warn of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are warning of a potential economic crisis if Congress and the White House fail to raise the federal debt ceiling. They made the remarks during speeches Tuesday at the National Association of Counties. Yellen notified Congress last month that the US Treasury Department has resorted to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default on the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority. But the extraordinary measures would likely run out — and put the US at risk of default — sometime around early June. House Republicans are demanding spending cuts as a condition for raising the debt limit. Biden wants the limit increased without conditions.
EPA outlines $27B ‘green bank’
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined how states and nonprofit groups can apply for $27 billion in funding from a “green bank” that will provide low-cost financing for projects that cut greenhouse gas emissions. The so-called Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, created by Congress in the landmark climate law approved last year, will invest in clean energy projects nationwide, with a focus on low-income and disadvantaged communities.
