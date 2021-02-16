Virginia Senate kills electric rate reform bills
RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia Senate committee on Monday killed a series of bills that advocates had argued were needed to free up state regulators to set electric rates that are reasonable and fair.
The Senate Commerce and Labor committee made quick work of deciding not to advance the five bills, which had all cleared the House of Delegates with bipartisan support.
Politically powerful Dominion Energy Virginia, the state’s largest electric utility, has routinely pushed through legislation that minimized the chances that it would have to lower its rates. That’s despite regulators having routinely found that the electric monopoly’s rates provide excessive profit, including a report last year that found Dominion earned $503 million above authorized levels in 2017 through 2019.
Russian cargo ship launched to ISS
MOSCOW — An unmanned Russian cargo ship launched successfully Monday with a load of supplies for the International Space Station.
The Progress MS-16 cargo ship blasted off as scheduled at 9:45 a.m. from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan and reached a designated orbit en route to the station.
It is carrying water, propellant and other supplies and is set to dock at the space outpost on Wednesday.
The space outpost is now operated by NASA’s Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi; and Russian Space Agency Roscosmos’ Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.
