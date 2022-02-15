Fed officials agree on a March rate hike
WASHINGTON — A worsening inflation picture has touched off a range of opinions from the Federal Reserve’s policymakers about just how fast they should raise interest rates beginning at their next meeting in March. James Bullard, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, reiterated his call for the Fed to take the aggressive step of raising its benchmark short-term rate by a full percentage point by July 1. Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, expressed support for a more “gradual” approach. And Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed declined to commit herself to more than a modest rate hike next month.
Tripwire for real war? Cyber’s fuzzy rules of engagement
BOSTON — President Joe Biden said back in July that if the US ends up in a war with a major power it would “be as a consequence of a cyber breach of great consequence.” Now tensions are soaring over Ukraine with Western officials warning about the danger of Russia launching damaging cyberattacks. While no one is suggesting that could lead to a full-blown war between nuclear-armed rivals, the risk of escalation is serious. The danger is in the uncertainty about what crosses a digital red line.
